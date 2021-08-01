Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.81. Harley-Davidson posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.97.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.35. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 389.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,883 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 157,635 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,466,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

