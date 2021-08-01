Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in BlackRock by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 121,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,327,000 after buying an additional 67,799 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 242,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,966,000 after purchasing an additional 33,192 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BlackRock by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $867.17 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $920.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $876.84. The stock has a market cap of $132.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.85 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,949 shares of company stock worth $29,423,259 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.