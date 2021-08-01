CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,701,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,632,000. Boston Partners grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,400,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,690 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,877,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,528 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $26.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

