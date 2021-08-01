Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,856 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth $83,322,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter worth $78,634,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BCE by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in BCE by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,753,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,198 shares in the last quarter. 43.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

