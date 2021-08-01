Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,270 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.07% of L3Harris Technologies worth $29,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 418.8% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 43,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $1,929,610.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total transaction of $14,165,867.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,281 shares of company stock worth $58,623,228 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $226.74 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $230.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

