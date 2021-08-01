Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,635,000 after buying an additional 1,329,092 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Logitech International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,352,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,174,000 after buying an additional 40,734 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $230,842,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Logitech International by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,267,000 after buying an additional 253,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Logitech International by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,126,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,654,000 after buying an additional 264,390 shares during the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.25. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $66.78 and a 12-month high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 55.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.88.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $552,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,728.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

