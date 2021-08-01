Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 894,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,960,000 after acquiring an additional 23,929 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $120.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.21. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENTG. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,756 shares of company stock worth $1,635,447 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

