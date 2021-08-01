Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases New Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,045,079,000 after acquiring an additional 122,570 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in KLA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after buying an additional 425,090 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,493,000 after purchasing an additional 100,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $670,360,000 after purchasing an additional 95,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $348.16 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $314.42.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 76.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

