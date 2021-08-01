ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ProAssurance worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after buying an additional 238,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,589,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

NYSE PRA opened at $20.28 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.46%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.