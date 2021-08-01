Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Trims Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,460 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned approximately 0.06% of SVB Financial Group worth $19,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Maxim Group increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.30.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $588.02 per share, for a total transaction of $294,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 26,096 shares worth $15,183,023. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $16.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $549.96. 323,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,221. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $567.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $220.33 and a 12-month high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

