Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 435 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $13,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,015,000 after acquiring an additional 927,835 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,176,000 after buying an additional 632,417 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,678,000 after buying an additional 439,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,023,000 after buying an additional 405,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $164.88.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

