Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $28,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Deere & Company by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.23.

DE stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $361.59. 1,054,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $173.36 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $350.13.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

