Sequent Asset Management LLC Buys 14,392 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 249.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,392 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for 1.0% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,485,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,712,000 after buying an additional 1,325,193 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,059,000 after buying an additional 965,704 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,871,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,482,000 after buying an additional 897,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

CHD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,328,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,405. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

