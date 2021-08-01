Sequent Asset Management LLC Sells 1,074 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sequent Asset Management LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,019,873,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after buying an additional 14,811,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 536.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 604.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,851 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.
T stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.05. 37,502,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,137,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88.
AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.
About AT&T
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.
See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.