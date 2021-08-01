iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 6.9% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $14,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,578,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 93,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of STIP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.10. 391,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,183. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $107.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.