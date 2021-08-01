FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.98 Million in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up 2.1% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of KRE traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $62.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,135,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,058,752. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

