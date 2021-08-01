Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,146 Shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF comprises about 1.1% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFXF. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 211,046 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,151,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $1,877,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 216,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 88,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $937,000.

PFXF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,735. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $21.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.