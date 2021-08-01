Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 57.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.900-$7.250 EPS.

GILD traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,619,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,431. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $72.31.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.62.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.