Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ultralife had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 4.38%.

NASDAQ ULBI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 50,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,618. Ultralife has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $127.36 million, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ultralife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

