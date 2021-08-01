International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.74 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will post $5.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.60 billion and the highest is $5.87 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $22.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.84 billion to $22.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $23.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.30 billion to $24.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Paper.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IP. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $57.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $65.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Paper (IP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.