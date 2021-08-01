American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.020-$2.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.88 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.14.

American Outdoor Brands stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.98. 120,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,640. The stock has a market cap of $378.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $64.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.97 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of American Outdoor Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

