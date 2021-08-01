Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $335.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

MLM stock opened at $363.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $354.34. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $201.04 and a twelve month high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,004,000 after acquiring an additional 42,772 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

