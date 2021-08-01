Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,889 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,889 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up 0.7% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 19,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.01.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.83. 9,241,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,209,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.80.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

