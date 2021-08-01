Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Dynatrace stock opened at $63.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $3,222,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $3,871,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $3,204,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

