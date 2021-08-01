Jefferies Financial Group Boosts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $280.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $272.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ FY2022 earnings at $9.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $242.71 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $191.64 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,007,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in McDonald’s by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 226,645 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $52,352,000 after purchasing an additional 36,020 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

