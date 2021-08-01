FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 20,744 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,658 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,113,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of MLN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.02. 31,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,942. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.95. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $22.17.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.