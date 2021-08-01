27,000 Shares in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Acquired by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZEPP. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Zepp Health in the 1st quarter valued at $22,133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zepp Health in the 1st quarter valued at $16,662,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Zepp Health in the 1st quarter valued at $15,836,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Zepp Health in the 1st quarter valued at $7,398,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Zepp Health in the 1st quarter valued at $6,457,000. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

NYSE ZEPP traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 115,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.73. Zepp Health Co. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.70 million, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Zepp Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.