Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 348,578 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,521,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 348,578 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $54,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter worth about $353,067,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth about $46,952,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,891 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,231,000 after purchasing an additional 883,893 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $29.40 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tudor Pickering cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

