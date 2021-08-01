Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 796,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 343,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $51,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 1,691.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 355,684 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at $5,317,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 14.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.89%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

