Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Holdings Raised by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Nasdaq by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq stock opened at $186.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $188.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.91.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total value of $330,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,256 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

