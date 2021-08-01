Schroder Investment Management Group Has $33.02 Million Stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,478,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462,049 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $33,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,639,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268,427 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,042,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,785 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,648 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,460,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,279 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gold Fields by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

GFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $9.82 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.