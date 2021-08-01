Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.62 Million

Analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will post $181.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $188.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $176.60 million. Shake Shack posted sales of $91.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year sales of $738.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $723.56 million to $768.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $951.11 million, with estimates ranging from $884.52 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHAK shares. Wedbush raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.94.

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.54. 501,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,478. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.76.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,066 shares of company stock worth $310,361 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

