Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Welltower updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.830 EPS.

WELL traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,386,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,103. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $89.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.65.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

