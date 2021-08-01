MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 6.40%. MACOM Technology Solutions updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.560-$0.600 EPS.

NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.72. 509,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,971. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTSI. Cowen lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Westpark Capital began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $76,293.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $128,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,640 shares of company stock worth $11,588,502. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

