MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 6.40%. MACOM Technology Solutions updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.560-$0.600 EPS.
NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.72. 509,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,971. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.93.
A number of brokerages have commented on MTSI. Cowen lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Westpark Capital began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.
About MACOM Technology Solutions
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.
Further Reading: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.