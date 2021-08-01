FLETA One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.35 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One FLETA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. FLETA has a total market cap of $13.40 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00054727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.96 or 0.00785906 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00039711 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA is a coin. It was first traded on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

