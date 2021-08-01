Lamden (TAU) Price Up 20.5% This Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, Lamden has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0561 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. Lamden has a market capitalization of $7.97 million and $92,926.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009877 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

