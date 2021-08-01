National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National Grid by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 330.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of National Grid by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NGG opened at $64.32 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $2.2812 per share. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.32%.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.