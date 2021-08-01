Gradient Investments LLC Trims Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $12,010,511.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,135 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,188. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GRMN opened at $157.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.98. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $158.80. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

