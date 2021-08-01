Vigilant Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,476,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12,032.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,767,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,395 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,663 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,050,000 after purchasing an additional 909,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,223.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 684,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,713,000 after purchasing an additional 632,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.55.

CDNS opened at $147.65 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.45 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $143,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,630.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,856,350 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

