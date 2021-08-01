Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lowered its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLCB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 172.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $393,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 53,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 24,219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLCB opened at $25.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $26.77.

