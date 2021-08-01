iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stake Cut by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 50,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 117,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,299 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $132.28 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.92 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.63.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

