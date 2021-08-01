Zacks: Brokerages Expect ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2021

Brokerages expect ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICL Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. ICL Group reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.98%.

ICL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at $73,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ICL Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

ICL stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.51. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $7.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 85.00%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICL Group (ICL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.