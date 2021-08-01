Zacks: Brokerages Expect ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICL Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. ICL Group reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.98%.

ICL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at $73,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ICL Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

ICL stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.51. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $7.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 85.00%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

