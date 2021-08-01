Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Nordson by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Nordson by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.75.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $226.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $226.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.57.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,743 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,625 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

