Hodges Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth about $121,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

TMST opened at $13.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $609.18 million, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.00. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $273.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.90 million. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMST. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

TimkenSteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.