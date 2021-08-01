Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQX opened at $6.96 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

EQX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

