Short Interest in Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Increases By 50.3%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the June 30th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.9 days.

SQNXF has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie raised shares of Square Enix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

SQNXF stock remained flat at $$54.55 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.41. Square Enix has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $69.00.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $744.48 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Square Enix will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

