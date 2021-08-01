Short Interest in Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Increases By 50.3%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the June 30th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.9 days.
SQNXF has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie raised shares of Square Enix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.
SQNXF stock remained flat at $$54.55 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.41. Square Enix has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $69.00.
About Square Enix
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.
