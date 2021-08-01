Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Short Interest Up 39.0% in July

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the June 30th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSI traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 440,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,900. Spectrum Global Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.25.

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter.

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers.

