Vivid Financial Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 19.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.9% during the first quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of PINS traded down $13.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.90. 76,475,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,148,498. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.48 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.35.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 54,933 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $4,149,089.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,089.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,084,383 shares of company stock valued at $75,945,857 over the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.