Vivid Financial Management Inc. Acquires 70 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.93. 3,748,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,104,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $190.67 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.17. The company has a market cap of $224.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total transaction of $5,005,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,745 shares of company stock worth $107,407,521 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

