Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.870-$0.930 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a b+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $63.79. The stock had a trading volume of 514,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,578. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.26.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

In related news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at $958,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

